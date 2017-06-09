Tennent’s Lager reminisce beating England with cheeky ad

Tennent’s Lager have released a cheeky advertisement ahead of Scotland’s crucial World Cup qualifier against England at Hampden Park.

The Wellpark brewery produced a clip that is sure to raise a smile or more as they remember the last time Scotland defeated England with Archie Macpherson providing the soundtrack.

Don Hutchison netted the last ever goal between the countries at the old Wembley as Scotland won 1-0 in a play-off for the 2000 European Championships.

Even though it wasn’t enough to overturn the 2-0 first-leg loss, it was still a memorable occasion. One which the lager company will put fans in good spirits ahead of Saturday’s showdown.