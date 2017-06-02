STV to show live coverage of Scotland v England

Scotland’s Hampden Park showdown with England will be broadcast on terrestrial television after STV announced live coverage of the game.

The vitally important World Cup qualifier kicks off on Saturday 10 June at 5pm, with STV’s coverage beginning half an hour earlier.

Presenter Peter Martin will be joined by former Scotland keeper Alan Rough, along with ex-Celtic midfielder Kris Commons and Rangers striker Kenny Miller. Rob MacLean and Stuart McCall will provide the live match commentary.

STV will also air a preview programme on the Friday evening at 10.30pm in the build up to the big match. The programme will feature an exclusive sit down interview with Scotland manager Gordon Strachan.

Elizabeth Partyka, deputy director of channels at STV, said: “This is a crucial qualifier match and we are looking forward to bringing viewers our dedicated coverage on STV.

“More than half of the Scottish adult population tuned in to watch the last two matches between England and Scotland on STV so it’s a popular event for our viewers. We will capture the excitement in the build up to the game and viewers will be able to follow developments on the pitch with our comprehensive coverage on air and online on June 10th.”

