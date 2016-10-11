Search

Steven Fletcher picked ahead of Chris Martin for Scotland

Steven Fletcher will lead the Scotland attack against Slovakia tonight. Picture: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Steven Fletcher will lead the Scotland attack against Slovakia tonight. Picture: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

1
Have your say

Steven Fletcher has been restored to the starting line-up for Scotland’s World Cup qualifier against Slovakia away this evening.

Click here for the latest results, fixtures and stats>>>

Fletcher replaces Chris Martin as the lone attacker in one of three changes to the team which drew 1-1 with Lithuania at Hampden on Saturday.

Left-back Andrew Robertson drops on to the bench and is replaced by Celtic’s Kieran Tierney.

Oliver Burke is also out, with James McArthur coming into the midfield. There isn’t even a place on the bench for Scotland’s most expensive ever player.

McArthur scored Scotland’s late equaliser against Lithuania after replacing the injured Darren Fletcher at half-time.

The Scotland captain has recovered from a thigh knock that looked set to rule him out and takes his place in the starting line-up.

Gordon Strachan explained his selection, stating: “We’ve picked a team to combat their system, a team that can score goals, and a team with a bit of height as well.

“He [Kieran Tierney] has played a lot of European games in his short career. I wish more of our players had that experience, to be honest.

“I said to Ollie [Burke], it’s for more experienced players, this game. We’ve got enough excitement and pace in reserve [James] Forrest and Ikechi [Anya].”

Scotland team: Marshall; Paterson, R Martin, Hanley, Tierney; D Fletcher, McArthur, Bannan, Ritchie, Snodgrass; S Fletcher.

READ MORE - Rumour Mill: City eye Karamoko Dembele | Islam Feruz’s Celtic regret | Deila for Norway | Barton’s future

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY

Back to the top of the page