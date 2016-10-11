Steven Fletcher picked ahead of Chris Martin for Scotland

Steven Fletcher has been restored to the starting line-up for Scotland’s World Cup qualifier against Slovakia away this evening.

Fletcher replaces Chris Martin as the lone attacker in one of three changes to the team which drew 1-1 with Lithuania at Hampden on Saturday.

Left-back Andrew Robertson drops on to the bench and is replaced by Celtic’s Kieran Tierney.

Oliver Burke is also out, with James McArthur coming into the midfield. There isn’t even a place on the bench for Scotland’s most expensive ever player.

McArthur scored Scotland’s late equaliser against Lithuania after replacing the injured Darren Fletcher at half-time.

The Scotland captain has recovered from a thigh knock that looked set to rule him out and takes his place in the starting line-up.

Gordon Strachan explained his selection, stating: “We’ve picked a team to combat their system, a team that can score goals, and a team with a bit of height as well.

“He [Kieran Tierney] has played a lot of European games in his short career. I wish more of our players had that experience, to be honest.

“I said to Ollie [Burke], it’s for more experienced players, this game. We’ve got enough excitement and pace in reserve [James] Forrest and Ikechi [Anya].”

Scotland team: Marshall; Paterson, R Martin, Hanley, Tierney; D Fletcher, McArthur, Bannan, Ritchie, Snodgrass; S Fletcher.

