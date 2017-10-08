Slovenia 2 - 2 Scotland: How the Scotland players rated

Ratings out of ten for every Scotland player who featured in the heartbreaking 2-2 draw with Slovenia.

CRAIG GORDON - 6

Made an impressive save from Benjamin Verbič to keep the score at 2-1, which was the biggest test of his reflexes. However, he should have done better at Slovenia’s opener. The cross, terrific though it was, dropped on to Roman Bezjak’s head four yards out, having travelled a fair distance.

KIERAN TIERNEY - 6

Booked early in the match after being beaten too easily by Verbič. He soon settled down and played a significant part in the build-up to Scotland’s goal, driving forward with the ball from deep. Fell out of things in the second half and was substituted for Steven Fletcher late on.

CHARLIE MULGREW - 7

Continued his fine form for Scotland in the centre of the defence with another assured performance. The Blackburn Rovers star was part of a Scottish defence which held strong despite some heavy pressure in the opening period and couldn’t be faulted for either of the goals.

CHRISTOPHE BERRA - 6

Enjoyed a fine first half where he put in arguably the most accomplished defensive performance. Blotted his copybook at Slovenia’s second goal where he was unable to win the physical battle with Boštjan Cesar, leading to a weak header which Bezjak capitalised on.

ANDREW ROBERTSON - 7

The Liverpool left-back was excellent in the first half, including a laudable sequence where he won a key back-post header before sprinting immediately up the other end and winning a corner. Unfortunately, he largely fell out of the game in an attacking sense in the second half.

MATT PHILLIPS - 4

Kept his place after a poor showing against Slovakia but didn’t show much to repay the faith shown in him by Gordon Strachan. Didn’t get involved in proceedings much at all. His late cross almost gave Scotland an incredible winner, but even then he looked hesitant and unsure of himself.

JAMES McARTHUR - 5

He played his part in the opposing penalty area, winning two significant headers: one which fell for Leigh Griffiths to fire Scotland in front; the other for Darren Fletcher to blaze over at 2-1. In the middle, though, his passing and touch were often found wanting. Hooked late on.

DARREN FLETCHER - 6

In terms of his general play the veteran played well, passing the ball with composure and accuracy. But when it came to the big moments, he was found wanting. Conceding and failing to mark at the equaliser, and then missing a gilt-edged chance. Good pass for Snodgrass’ goal though.

BARRY BANNAN - 5

Played wide left to balance the midfield in the first half and did a quiet but efficient job, nipping at the heals of the home players and keeping possession. After moving into the middle of the park, his preferred position, he ended up chasing shadows and was unable to influence things.

CHRIS MARTIN - 6

Started up front alongside Griffiths and justified his selection with a busy and effective display before the break, helping to make the ball stick in attack. Was hooked right after the Slovenia equaliser and everything went to pot as the visitors no longer had a focal point in attack.

LEIGH GRIFFITHS - 7

Another who had a terrific first half. Not only did he fire Scotland ahead with a well-taken goal, he showed a number of nice touches to help keep Scotland up the park and relieve the pressure on the defence. Victim of circumstance after the break, as his manager robbed him of any real support.

SUBSTITUTES

Ikechi Anya - 4 - On to play as part of a three-man attack but did little to impact the game. Chased lost causes for the most part.

Robert Snodgrass - 7 - Gave the Scotland fans some late hope with a smart turn and finish.

Steven Fletcher - 5 - Didn’t get involved much in his ten minutes.

