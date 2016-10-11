Slovakia 3 - 0 Scotland: How the Scotland players rated

Marks out of ten for every player in the away side as Scotland lose in Slovakia.

David Marshall

Has been a steady number one for Gordon Strachan, making a great save from Mak to keep it at 1-0 and left unprotected too often. 6/10

Callum Paterson

The powerful Hearts full-back helped out with some rampaging runs forward and was often left exposed two-on-one with a lack of cover from midfield. 6

Kieran Tierney

The Celtic teenager came in for Andy Robertson. He was solid defensively and provided a good out-ball for Scotland attacks, even if his crosses was inconsistent at times. 7

Russell Martin

Dived in too readily at the second goal and was once again part of a defence which leaks easy goals. 5

Grant Hanley

Was dragged out of position for Lithuania’s goal on Saturday and was again at fault in Slovakia, losing his man for the third goal. 5

Barry Bannan

The combative but skilful midfielder tried hard to impose himself but was stifled in his efforts by a lack of movement ahead of him. 6

Darren Fletcher

The captain passed a fitness test on a thigh injury and was always available to take a pass but his distribution was wayward at times. 6

James McArthur

Showed great willingness in the first half to break up attacks and got up and down well. Was too slow helping Paterson at the second goal. 6

Robert Snodgrass

Rated as one of Scotland’s best players, he missed a good chance to level and was below his usual high standards. 5

Matt Ritchie

Started on the right to provide pace and purpose. Worked hard to stretch the Slovakia defence but failed to impact final third. 5

Steven Fletcher

Was preferred to Chris Martin and Leigh Griffiths. A willing chaser but missed Scotland’s best chance in the first half while the game was still up for grabs. 5

SUBSTITUTES

Ikechi Anya: Replaced Ritchie in he 64th minute just before Slovakia grabbed their third. 5

Leigh Griffiths: Came on for Darren Fletcher in the 64th minute but although he looked lively the match was soon away from Scotland. 6

John McGinn: Replaced Steven Fletcher in 76th minute but it was too late by then. 5

