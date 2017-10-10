Six ways world has changed since Scotland last qualified for World Cup

Scotland’s World Cup hopes came crashing down on Sunday night with their draw in Slovenia.

The result means the Tartan Army have now missed out on five straight World Cups.

Here, Andy Newport takes at how things have changed since their last appearance at France 1998.

Technology

Back in the late ‘90s, if you wanted to call a friend while out and about, it would likely have meant a desperate search for a phone box. If you wanted to know the football scores or book a foreign holiday from your living room, Teletext was the answer. These days, all that and more is possible with the standard mobile phone.

Britain’s place in Europe

When Scotland kicked off the World Cup against Brazil in the Stade de France, the country back home was still in the buoyant early days of Tony Blair’s premiership. Cool Britannia may have been the Labour chief’s favourite phrase at the time but under Blair, the UK firmly embraced its European relations. All that has changed since Brexit, however, and the divorce proceedings with the EU are now under way.

Superstar Ronaldo is Portuguese

The undoubted star of world football 19 years ago was Brazil striker Ronaldo - but now it’s his Portuguese namesake. The Brazilian version was named world player of the year three times and lifted the World Cup twice. Euro 2016 winner Cristiano Ronaldo has now taken over as the game’s most recognised face with four Ballon d’Ors and a hat-trick of Champions League triumphs with Real Madrid.

A British Wimbledon champ

The crowds turning out at SW19 in 1998 once again saw their hopes of a first British men’s singles champion since 1936 dashed when Tim Henman crashed out in the semi-finals. But at least Scotland can claim some sporting success after seeing Andy Murray lift the title in 2014 - ending a 76-year drought - and then again two years later.

Hibernian as Scottish Cup winners

There was not a single Easter Road player in the Scotland squad that Craig Brown took with him to France and no wonder after the Leith side suffered relegation to the old First Division. Their hopes in the Scottish Cup were ended early after a home defeat to Raith Rovers. Yet cup agony was no surprise to fans of a club who had not lifted the oldest prize in Scottish football since 1902. Fast forward to 2016, though, and the Edinburgh men finally ended the hoodoo with a 3-2 win over Rangers at Hampden.

A star is born in Kylian Mbappe

The Paris St Germain frontman is one of the hottest properties in football but he had not even been born when the 1998 World Cup got under way. Born six months after the tournament, the 18-year-old looks set for a stellar career for both PSG and France.

