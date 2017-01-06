Scottish prodigy Ryan Gauld victim of bizarre power move

Ryan Gauld has found himself the victim of a bizarre spat after being hastily recalled from a loan deal at Vitoria Setubal by his parent club Sporting Lisbon.

It is alleged that Sporting boss Jorge Jesus made the decision out of anger after seeing his side eliminated by Vitoria in the Portuguese league cup.

Gauld and fellow Sporting loanee Andre Geraldes were both absent from the Vitoria squad as the hosts won 2-1 thanks to a controversial late penalty, scored by striker Edinho.

It is alleged the pair were immediately recalled by Sporting and will now be transferred straight back into the club’s B team.

According to Portuguese website Ojogo, match-winner Edinho wrote on Facebook: “With all this, who paid the bill were Ryan and Geraldes that had to return to Sporting and are no longer part of our squad. They went to the B team.”

Gauld was beginning to build-up a good head of steam with the Primeira Liga side, having established himself in the starting XI recently following a slow beginning to his loan spell.

