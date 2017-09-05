Scott Brown brands Malta player a ‘horrible b*****d’ over spitting

Scott Brown has branded Malta defender Steve Borg a ‘horrible b*****d’ - after accusing the defender of spitting at him.

The incident happened midway through the second half of Scotland’s 2-0 victory over Malta, with the Maltese centre back appearing to spit at Brown.

Scott Brown, left, accused Malta defender Steve Borg, right, of spitting at him. Pictures: SNS/Getty Images

Although Borg looked to apologise, Brown was left in no doubt that it had been an intentional act - one which Danish referee Jakob Kehlet seemed to miss.

An incensed Brown added: “[Borg] did spit on me, he is a horrible b*****d.”

Andy Robertson attempts to ride a tackle from Borg at Hampden last night. Picture: Getty Images

Brown managed to avoid retaliating – which could have earned him a booking and a suspension - but he was annoyed by Borg’s antics.

“He put his hand up to apologise but I managed to keep my head. He is a horrible b*****d but the main thing was getting the three points,” said Brown.

“Getting the win was the main thing, it was about the team – not about one person or bookings or anything like that.”

Scotland’s five players who went in to the match one booking away from a suspension - James McArthur, Grant Hanley, Leigh Griffiths, Charlie Mulgrew and Brown - all managed to avoid picking up a yellow card during the match.

