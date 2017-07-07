Scotland Women 1 - 0 Rep of Ireland: Ideal send-off for Anna Signeul

Anna Signeul had a win to savour in her final home game as Scotland head coach when substitute Christie Murray’s late goal was the difference between the sides at Stark’s Park.

The game was preceded by presentations to a number of players to mark landmark appearances, the most notable being to goalkeeper and captain Gemma Fay ahead of her record-breaking 200th appearance for Scotland. There was a large bouquet of flowers, too, for Signeul ahead of taking up a similar post with Finland after the Euros.

Scotland dominated the first half, Hayley Lauder the first to test Marie Hourihan with an early 20-yard shot.

In the second half, Ireland grew in threat and confidence. Prompted by former Glasgow City player Denise O’Sullivan, they came close early on through Megan Connolly and captain Louise Quinn.

But Scotland finished the game as the stronger side and were rewarded when Chelsea teenager Erin Cuthbert whipped over the ammunition from the left and Murray scored the goal which gave Signeul her winning send-off.