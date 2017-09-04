Scotland v Malta: Where to watch, kick-off time, likely line-ups

Scotland take on Malta at Hampden on Monday night as Gordon Strachan’s men aim to build on the 3-0 victory against Lithuania on Friday night.

Here are all the key details ahead of the World Cup qualifier...

Malta frustrated England for long periods during Friday night's match in Valletta. Picture: Getty Images

Kick-off time: 7.45pm

Where to watch: Sky Sports Football (TV) and Sky Go (online streaming)

Likely Scotland starting XI: Gordon; Tierney, Berra, Mulgrew, Robertson; Brown; Forrest, Armstrong, McArthur, Phillips; Griffiths.

Likely Malta starting XI: Hogg; S. Borg, Magri, Agius, Z. Muscat, Zerafa; Gambin, R. Fenech, Pisani; Schembri; Farrugia.

Referee: Jakob Kehlet (DEN)

Key Scotland player: On a night when Scotland badly need a victory to keep their 2018 World Cup hopes alive, most eyes will be on striker Leigh Griffiths. The Celtic forward scored two free kicks last time out at Hampden as Scotland came so close to defeating England. But Scotland won’t want to underestimate the Maltese rearguard, who frustrated England for long periods of the match at the Ta’Qali National Stadium on Friday night and will be looking to the likes of Matt Phillips, James Forrest and Stuart Armstrong to help unlock the visiting defence.

Key Malta player: Assuming veteran striker Michael Mifsud starts on the bench as he did against England, Malta will be looking to Mifsud’s fellow striker André Schembri - who scored for Apollon Limassol against Aberdeen in the Europa League earlier this summer - for goals, and at the back, versatile Hibernians defender Andrei Agius will be doing his best to nullify the Scotland attack. Alfred Offiong scored the equaliser the last time the two sides met, but he served a suspension against England, and manager Pietro Ghedin didn’t confirm if the Balzan forward would play a part at Hampden.

Odds: Scotland 1/16 Draw 12/1 Malta 40/1 (SkyBet - prices correct at time of writing)

Last five meetings: Malta 1-5 Scotland; Malta 2-3 Scotland; Malta 0-2 Scotland; Scotland 3-0 Malta; Malta 1-2 Scotland

What Scotland are saying: “However you think a game is going to go, as you lie in your bed as a manager the night before a game, it never ever turns out that way. Never.

“Sometimes you get pleasant surprises, sometimes you get horrible surprises. But at the moment, as I look at the players, the way they trained on Sunday, especially the guys who didn’t play the other night, I am as confident as I can be. “But you are always wary, there is always something round the corner to trip you up.” (Gordon Strachan, Scotland manager)

What Malta are saying: “The last three games, Scotland have played really, really well. They deserve this run, but I would like to stop them. It’s not easy, though.

“We are a small country and at this moment Scotland are in a good condition. They are strong, they have a lot of possibilities to achieve second place.” (Pietro Ghedin, Malta manager)