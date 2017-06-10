Scotland v England preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, line-ups

Scotland welcome England to Mount Florida knowing that they must win to give themselves a realistic chance of reaching the World Cup in Russia next year.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match at Hampden Park...

Kick-off time: 5pm

Where to watch: STV/STV HD/Sky Sports 1/Sky Sports 1 HD/Sky Sports 5/Sky Sports 5 HD

Scotland XI: Gordon; Tierney, Berra, Mulgrew, Robertson; Brown, Morrison; Anya, Armstrong, Snodgrass; Griffiths.

England XI: Hart; Walker, Bertrand, Cahill, Smalling; Dier, Livermore; Dele Alli, Lallana, Rashford; Kane

Referee: P Tagliavento (Italy)

Key Scotland player: Gordon Strachan is going to require a collective effort to keep England at bay defensively. Scott Brown will have an important job tracking Dele Alli, but what can Scotland do when they have the ball? That is where Stuart Armstrong becomes a major influence. He is a natural number 8 but will be playing higher up the pitch, meaning he will have a decisive role in connecting the midfield with attack. He has the running power and technique to bring Scotland forward. Out of possession he’ll also be required to lead the pressing stopping England building a rhythm through Eric Dier.

Key England player: It can only be one man: Harry Kane. Ninety-four goals in the last three seasons for Tottenham Hotspur. Seven in his last two outings. The frontman has had his critics and doubters, once labelled a one-season wonder. But there is no doubt he is one of the finest strikers in the world. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have their own stratosphere but Harry Kane is pushing to join the level just below that. He is strong, fast, assertive, perceptive and scores a lot of goals. he doesn’t have a particular outstanding ability, he is a well-rounded forward. His shooting, however, is outstanding, low and hard all the time.

Odds: Scotland 11/2 Draw 114 England 8/13 (McBookie - prices correct at time of writing)

Last five meetings: England 3 - 0 Scotland, Scotland 1 - 3 England, England 3 - 2 Scotland, England 0 - 1 Scotland, Scotland 0 - 2 England

What Scotland are saying: “I genuinely believe we can win the game. Sometimes you get free hits, and it’s like ‘whatever’. But I really do believe. I will be really disappointed if we don’t get anything from tomorrow’s game. Really disappointed.” (Gordon Strachan)

What England are saying: “We’re culturally shifting to where we’d like to be: in terms of the way we work, the way we carry ourselves, to get the public proud of the team, but also in the way we play to excite the public. The players want to play that way, be on the front foot. They have tremendous belief in themselves and the coaching staff have faith in them. They’re hungry and excite me. I can see progress. There’s room for development still, but that’s exciting.” (Gareth Southgate)