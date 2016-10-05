Scotland under-21 match may be postponed due to high winds

SCOTLAND’S under-21 clash in Iceland this afternoon is in serious danger after gale force winds lashed Reykjavik.

Scot Gemmill is due to take charge of the under-21s for the first time, after he succeeded Ricky Sbragia last month, in a European Championship qualifier.

But Iceland has been battered by torrential rain and storms as the wind is forecast to go as high as nine on the Beaufort Scale for the 4.30pm kick off.

The tiny 900-capacity Víkingsvollur is exposed too, with only one stand, which is adding to UEFA’s concerns.

UEFA are due to have a match day meeting at midday and a decision is expected then.

Scotland are due to fly back to Glasgow tomorrow morning, before their next game against Macedonia next week in Skopje.

But they will have to wait to see whether UEFA give the game the green light or not.

