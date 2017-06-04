Scotland U20s urged to build on Brazil win

Scot Gemmill has urged his history-making youngsters to build on their victory over Brazil – by defeating minnows Indonesia in their final group game in the Toulon Tournament tomorrow.

A win for the the under-20 side – especially a decisive one – could see them reach the semi-finals, depending on other results.

The Scots’ famous victory over the South Americans at the prestigious France event on Saturday was the first time Scotland have beaten Brazil at any level of football.

Now coach Gemmill, pictured, has urged his side to beat Indonesia with the same level of performance that defeated the Brazilians when a superb goal from Kilmarnock’s Greg Taylor sealed a shock 1-0 victory.

Gemmill said: “Beating Brazil meant everything, but the aim was to go into the last game still with a chance of qualification and that is achievable now. It really helps us kick on.

“But it’s easy talking about it – they have to do it.

“They need to show that resilience and passion again.”