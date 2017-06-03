Scotland U20 1 - 0 Brazil U20: Young Scots record famous victory

Scotland recorded a famous victory at the Toulon Tournament, defeating Brazil thanks to a thunderous strike from Kilmarnock’s Greg Taylor.

Scot Gemmill’s side were deserved victors at the Stade Parsemain with a dominant and confident performance, led by captain Oliver Burke who looked like a man playing against infants.

Oliver Burke challenges Brazil's Gabriel Souza Lima de Oliveira. Pic: SNS/Craig Foy

The youngsters had lost 3-2 to Czech Republic in the opening game, a game notable not only for Burke’s brace but a poor defensive display.

They were much improved against the famed Brazilians, conceding little in the way of chances while providing a constant threat in attack.

They controlled the first half with Burke omnipresent. His strong, direct running frightened the Brazilians.

A typically powerful surge down the right before a measured pass set up a glorious chance for Dundee’s Craig Wighton. The forward, however, fluffed his lines, the ball bobbling wide of the post.

Greg Taylor drills home Scotland's winning goal. Pic: SNS/Craig Foy

This was a measured performance from the young Scots. There was an understanding of the game plan, directness with possession and organisation without.

So often the downfall in the past, Scotland finally possessed an x-factor. Burke was head and shoulders above anyone on the pitch, both in terms of physical dominance and technique. He was popping up out wide, pressing Brazil defenders back through the centre or dropping off to drive from deep.

The RB Leipzig forward should have had Scotland ahead when he sprung free from half way, raced ahead of the Brazilian defence but his tame shot was diverted out for a corner.

For many fatalistic Scottish viewers, a Brazilian goal was coming. And it almost arrived via a stunning effort from range. Gabriel Kazu Sent a curling effort narrowly past Jack Ruddy’s post.

With the clock ticking down towards the end of the 40-minute half, Burke played in Kilmarnock’s Taylor who steadied himself and rifled a shot into the top corner.

A moment just before the interval neatly summed up the first half as Burke evaded not one, not two but three players before being stopped. The opposition just didn’t have an answer to his strength.

The second half saw Brazil begin to dominate the ball but without making any inroads to Ruddy’s goal.

After a haphazard defensive display in defeat to the Czechs, the Scotland back four were impenetrable. They endeavoured to play football in the right areas, as well as building from the back, but when it was necessary they simply cleared their lines.

Celtic’s Anthony Ralston and Taylor, like the team as a whole, were industrious, combative and aggressive.

With Burke in attack Scotland maintained a counter-attacking threat, the 20-year-old powering a shot over the bar on the break.

The win should have been confirmed as the game approached the 80-minute mark when Ryan Hardie was played in on goal but his shot was posted special delivery to the goalkeeper who anticipated the weak effort and was already lying down by the time the ball arrived.

But it mattered little as Scotland continued to repel Brazilian attacks.