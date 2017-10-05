Scotland to wear pink strip against Slovakia - reports

Scotland will wear their pink away strip for the crucial World Cup qualifier against Slovakia, according to the Scottish Sun.

Gordon Strachan’s men require a victory from their final home match in the World Cup qualification group to have any realistic chance of reaching the play-offs.

Leigh Griffiths wearing Scotland's away strip against England at Wembley. Picture: SNS

They will have to achieve their goal wearing change strips rather than the traditional blue and white.

For the same reason Scotland were made to wear pink for their trip to Wembley last year, the white sleeves on the Scotland top would produce a kit clash with their opponents’ mainly white jerseys.

Scotland were able to wear their home strips for the return match against England at Hampden because the visitors donned their red change kits, but Slovakia’s away top is nearly all blue.

