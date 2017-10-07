Scotland to wear pink in must-win match against Slovenia

Scotland will run out at the Stožice Stadium in Ljubljana in their pink shirts.

Fans queried and criticised the decision to wear pink against Slovakia in the build-up to the key encounter. However, it was explained that Slovakia’s white top clashed with the white on Scotland’s sleeves, while their the Slovaks blue kit was unsuitable.

The same issue arises with Slovenia’s change kit of white, while the dark green on their home top is too much of a clash to Scotland’s dark blue.

Having defeated Slovakia thanks to martin Skrtel’s late own goal, if Scotland defeat Slovenia they will reach the play-off stage to reach the World Cup in Russia next year.