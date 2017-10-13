Scotland to make significant jump in FIFA World Rankings

Scotland will jump up a massive 14 places in the FIFA World Ranking into the top 30 teams this month, just days after failing to qualify for the World Cup again.

The Scots are unbeaten in 2017 and have made spectacular progress up the Rankings, which are partly used to determine seedings in qualifying draws.

From a desperate low of 67th at the start of this year, the managerless Scots will be 29th in the World when FIFA announce their positions later this month - a massive rise of 38 places.

Wins over the likes of Slovakia and Slovenia at home and draws against England and Slovenia have rocketed them up the table.

They will be the second highest improving nation in the Top 50 this month - only Austria will go up more places.

It will be the first time Scotland will have been as high as 29th since April, 2015, before they dipped again hugely.

It means Scotland will now be ranked above countries including recent World Cup qualifiers Egypt, Iran, Japan, Panama and Serbia.

