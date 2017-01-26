Scotland to face England at under-21 Euro qualifying

Scotland have been drawn in the same group as England in qualifying for the 2019 European Under-21 Championship.

The draw in Nyon also sees the Scots paired with Netherlands, Ukraine, Latvia and Andorra in Group 4.

It’s a tough group for Scot Gemmill’s side as Scotland seek to end their long absence from the finals.

Italy will stage the tournament in summer 2019 and qualifying automatically as hosts.

They will be joined in the finals by the nine group winners. The four best runners-up from qualifying go into play-offs, with the two winners advancing to the finals.