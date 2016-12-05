Scotland supporters warned by SFA over fake email scam

Scottish football fans have been instructed to delete a scam email purportedly sent by the Scotland supporters club.

The email contains an invoice for members to pay £170 owed, though does not specify what the money is for.

After discovering that a database was hacked, the SFA issued a warning to supporters, stating categorically the email is a scam.

They wrote on the official SFA Facebook page: “Please be aware of a false email being circulated purporting to be from the Supporters Club. Please ignore and delete this email.”

Scottish football’s governing body later released a statement apologising for the inconvenience to supporters.

It read: “We would like to apologise to those who have received a spoof email this morning purporting to be from the Scottish FA.

“The email asks recipients to click a link where they can pay an outstanding bill. This has occurred due to a third-party email database being compromised.

“We urge all recipients to delete the email immediately and recommend that anyone who may have opened it run a security check on their computer to ensure no malware has been installed.

“We would like to assure all supporters that no bank or credit card details have been shared. We have moved to delete this account and the issue has been raised with our suppliers.”

