Scotland ‘spoiled for choice at left-back’

Scotland manager Gordon Strachan described the performances of his left-back trio in training ahead of the World Cup clash with Lithuania as the most impressive he has ever seen.

Strachan has the option of sticking with Hull’s Andy Robertson or going with Rangers skipper Lee Wallace or Celtic teenager Kieran Tierney for Saturday’s Hampden qualifier.

The latter two pulled out of the opening victory over Malta through injury but, with Slovakia to come on Tuesday in Trnava, Strachan might look to freshen his team up at some stage over the double header.

“Some of the areas we are very strong, some I’d like to be stronger,” Strachan said at his Hampden media conference.

“But areas we have not got a problem is the mental strength, that was proved in the last game. Areas we are happy with is their passion and commitment, we have got that as well.

“Areas on the park, left-back, incredible. Those three this week, as good as I have seen, those three in training, for one position.

“We have people playing well, people not getting a game for their club, that’s a factor, but we still think they’re good players.”

