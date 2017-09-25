Scotland name squad for matches against Slovakia and Slovenia

The Scotland squad for the crunch matches against Slovakia and Slovenia has been announced.

There is a return for Leeds United defender Liam Cooper, while Darren Fletcher and Steven Fletcher also return to the fold.

The pair, at Stoke City and Sheffield Wednesday respectively, both pulled out of the last squad.

Steven Fletcher played 68 minutes of Wednesday’s 4-2 loss at home to Steel City rivals Sheffield United on Sunday while Fletcher captained the Potters in their 4-0 home defeat to Chelsea.

Cooper has been a key member of the Leeds defence this season, with the Elland Road side having lost just once in the league this season. They currently sit top of the English Championship on goal difference.

Norwich City duo Russell Martin and Steven Naismith, along with Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney, miss out after being included in the squad for the matches against Lithuania and Malta.

Hibernian defender Steven Whittaker retains his place in the squad after being brought in last time around, while Millwall ‘keeper Jordan Archer has also been recalled.