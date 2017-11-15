Scotland make official approach for Michael O’Neill

The Scottish FA have made an official approach to their Northern Irish counterparts to speak with manager Michael O’Neill.

O’Neill, who narrowly failed to steer Northern Ireland to the World Cup finals, has emerged as the preferred candidate to become the next Scotland manager.

The 48-year-old is said to be open to the possibility of taking over from Gordon Strachan.

The former Hibs and Dundee United midfielder, who lives in Edinburgh, has built up an impressive reputation by guiding Northern Ireland to the finals of Euro 2016 and to the play-offs for the 2018 World Cup finals, where they lost narrowly to Switzerland.

The Scottish FA is desperate to end the national side’s now 20-year absence from a major finals. With Hampden due to stage four matches at Euro 2020 when the tournament is spread around 13 European cities, the importance of Scotland qualifying has assumed critical proportions for Stewart Regan, the SFA’s chief executive.

It has been suggested that O’Neill will be offered a four-year deal worth potentially £1 million per year with bonuses. The additional payments would be linked to Scotland qualifying for major tournaments.

The United States are also keen on O’Neill but it is believed he would prefer to remain in Scotland.

