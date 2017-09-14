Scotland jump up 15 places in Fifa rankings

Have your say

Scotland have moved up 15 places to 43rd in the Fifa world rankings.

Though it’s the highest ranking in three years, it still has Scotland bottom of the British league table, with Wales in first at 13th, England behind them at 15th and Northern Ireland sitting in 20th.

Scotland’s place was boosted by wins over Malta and Lithuania earlier this month, which made it four competitive games without defeat.

Germany have now taken first position, jumping over Brazil, while Portugal sit third.

