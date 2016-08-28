Scotland injury concern over Leigh Griffiths

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths will liaise with the Scotland medical team to assess whether he is fit enough to travel with the squad to Malta for next Sunday’s opening World Cup qualifier after revealing last night he been nursing an injury problem for the past fortnight.

Griffiths, who scored in the 4-1 win over Aberdeen, was withdrawn after 58 minutes, pictured above, having also came off early in midweek in Israel against Hapoel Beer-Sheva.

“I’ve been struggling with my hamstring tendon since before we played Hapoel at home,” he said. “But I’ve battled through it. I will go away with Scotland, see the physios there and see what they are thinking. I always want to play for my country, I don’t want to let anybody down. Hopefully I can pull through and get a chance.”

Griffiths will head to Scotland with the blessing of Brendan Rodgers. “I managed to play 60 minutes today. In midweek I managed 55,” the 26-year-old said. “He is happy that I’m playing without it really hurting but now I will go and see the Scotland physios.”

There will also be concerns over Robert Snodgrass after the Hull City attacker collided with a post during the defeat by Manchester United. Snodgrass had to come off early in the second half and was replaced by fellow Scotland international Shaun Maloney.

