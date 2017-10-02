Scotland fans slam SFA after Slovakia clash ‘fails to sell out’

Scotland fans have claimed high ticket prices have prevented the crunch match with Slovakia on Thursday from selling out.

Gordon Strachan’s side have to beat their Group F rivals later this week to keep alive Scotland’s hopes of making the play-offs for the 2018 World Cup.

But despite the importance of the game, Hampden is not expected to be a sell-out. A crowd of around 45,000 - about 7,000 below the stadium’s capacity - is likely, the Scottish FA has suggested.

And Tartan Army footsoldiers have questioned the ticket pricing, insisting that briefs for the match costing £30 and £40 have put some loyal supporters off attending.

One fan told the Daily Record: “I don’t think it’s going to sell out because the prices are too high. The SFA have ruined it. I think £30 a ticket is way too high.

“I’ve been going to Hampden since 1977 and I’ve always gone to the North Stand but it’s priced me out this campaign. I’m now in the West Stand because I’m not giving them the extra tenner.”

Others questioned the reasoning behind the costly prices, describing the clash as ‘our biggest game for years’ and suggesting that if it had been a country like Italy, the SFA would ‘get away with it’.

An SFA spokesman said: “The ticket pricing for this campaign has been reduced and we have also introduced different levels of pricing depending on the opposition based on feedback from ­supporters.

“We feel the pricing for this game compares well against other UEFA matches.”

