Scotland captain Darren Fletcher out of Slovakia game

Scotland captain Darren Fletcher has been ruled out of Tuesday’s World Cup qualifier with Slovakia.

The midfielder suffered a thigh strain in the first half against Lithuania on Saturday night and was replaced at half-time by James McArthur.

National coach Gordon Strachan confirmed after the game that Fletcher would now miss the match in Trnava.

The West Bromwich Albion player won his 75th Scotland cap against Lithuania. His replacement McArthur rescued a point for the Scots with a late equaliser after Fiodor Cernych had given Lithuania the lead on 59 minutes.

