Scotland call for Celtic’s wonderkid Karamoko Dembele

Scotland have named Celtic prodigy Karamoko Dembele in their Victory Shield squad.

The 13-year-old is included in the Scotland Under-16s pool weeks after making his debut for Celtic Under-20s.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers later vowed to shield Dembele from further media coverage after he played nine minutes against Hearts in the SPFL Development League.

The playmaker, who also qualifies for England and Ivory Coast, had already shot to prominence via video footage from an under-13 tournament in Dublin, when he won the prize for the best player.

Scotland face Northern Ireland, Wales and Republic of Ireland in the four-team tournament, which takes place at Edinburgh’s Oriam centre from 30 October to 4 November.