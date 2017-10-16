Scotland break into world top 30 in latest FIFA rankings

Scotland have broken into the top 30 in the latest FIFA rankings, despite failing to reach the 2018 World Cup.

The Scots climbed 14 places from 43rd to 29th, just three places behind the Republic of Ireland who rose eight places to 26th.

England rose three places to 12th while Northern Ireland fell three places from 20th to 23rd despite making the play-offs, and Wales dropped one place to 14th.

Germany lead the rankings, closely followed by Brazil, Portugal, Argentina, Belgium and Poland, in an unchanged top six.

Despite Scotland’s failure to make the World Cup or even the play-offs, the country is still ahead of all its potential Nations League opponents.

Scotland’s closest rivals in the rankings who they could face during the draw for the new tournament are Bulgaria, in 36th and Serbia in 38th.

Greece are in 47th, Montenegro are in 54th, Norway in 58th, Albania in 71st, Finland in 74th, Estonia in 80th, Israel in 82nd, Cyprus in 86th and Lithuania in 145th spot.

The country that suffered the biggest drop was Ecuador, who plummeted 25 places to 60th, while the country with the biggest rise up the rankings was Turkmenistan, who jumped 22 places to 114th - one spot ahead of Azerbaijan who dropped 23 places to 115th.