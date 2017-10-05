Scotland announce starting XI to face Slovakia at Hampden

Gordon Strachan has ignored calls for either John McGinn or Callum McGregor to get their first competitive start for Scotland after the national team boss named his side to face Slovakia.

There are three changes to the side which defeated Lithuania and Malta in the last round of qualifiers, all coming in the midfield area.

Scott Brown and Stuart Armstrong were ruled out through injury, while James McArthur drops to the bench.

In their place comes Barry Bannan, James Morrison and Darren Fletcher, as Strachan opts to go for experience in this must-win encounter.

After a pair of very impressive performances at the weekend, fans were hopeful of seeing McGinn or McGregor get the nod, but both will have to make do with a place on the substitutes bench.

Scotland XI: Gordon; Tierney, Mulgrew, Berra, Robertson; Fletcher, Bannan; Forrest, Morrison, Phillips; Griffiths.

Subs: Archer, A.McGregor, Anya, Cooper, Hanley, Fraser, McArthur, McGinn, C.McGregor, Snodgrass, Martin, S.Fletcher.

