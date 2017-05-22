Scotland announce squad to face England at Hampden

Gordon Strachan has named a 29-man squad for Scotland’s upcoming World Cup qualifier with England at Hampden.

Despite reports to the contrary, Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor has not been included. The 23-year-old was hoping to join team-mates Stuart Armstrong, Scott Brown, James Forrest, Craig Gordon, Leigh Griffiths and Kieran Tierney in what is a strong Celtic contingent.

There are no Rangers players in the squad, though second-place Aberdeen have two of their stars included. Defender Mark Reynolds makes a surprise return alongside midfielder Kenny McLean.

Strachan has decided to include four goalkeepers, selecting Hearts stopper Jack Hamilton to go along with Gordon, David Marshall and Allan McGregor.

Scotland’s most expensive ever player, Oliver Burke, has failed to make the squad. The speedster has been struggling for playing time with RB Leipzig in recent months, though he started for the Bundesliga side this past weekend.

