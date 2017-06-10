Scotland 2 -2 England: How the Scotland players rated

How the Scotland players rated out of ten.

CRAIG GORDON - 4

The Celtic goalkeeper was almost made to pay for a poor clearance by Harry Kane and his 30-yard effort was going in until Kieran Tierney cleared off the line. Gordon made saves from Dele Alli, Adam Lallana, Jake Livermore and Kane but could have done better with both England goals.

KIERAN TIERNEY - 6

The Celtic left-back had to play with a gum shield following a mouth injury in the William Hill Scottish Cup. Asked to play on the left side of a back three, the 20-year old cleared a Harry Kane effort off the line on the half-hour and got in some crucial tackles.

CHRISTOPHE BERRA - 7

Came in for Russell Martin in defence to handle Harry Kane. Had a decent afternoon but allowed the Spurs striker to spoil the party.

CHARLIE MULGREW - 7

A calming presence in central defence, organising when England enjoyed long spells of possession and pressure.

ANDY ROBERTSON - 6

Deployed as left wing-back he worked the flank well. Missed a great chance just before the hour mark when he blasted over the crossbar.

SCOTT BROWN - 6

The Scotland and Celtic skipper was subject to some debate about the level of his abilities this week. Booked in the third minute which led to some caution thereafter.

JAMES MORRISON - 4

Took a knock after just a few minutes which seemed to curtail him. Couldn’t get into the game and was hooked at the interval.

STUART ARMSTRONG - 6

His debut against Slovenia in Scotland’s last match was described as the best ever in dark blue by manager Gordon Strachan. The first half passed him by and he was unable to exert his usual influence but he improved after the break. Poor pass led to the equalising goal.

ROBERT SNODGRASS - 5

Struggled to link up with his team-mates in a frustrating game where little went his way. There was no surprise when he made way for Ryan Fraser in the second half. 5

IKECHI ANYA - 5

Took over from James Forrest and played right wing-back. Got down the flank in the first half with some success and contributed in defence. Was replaced by Chris Martin in the closing stages as the home side went for broke. 7

LEIGH GRIFFITHS - 9

After 12 caps without a goal there was some pressure on the prolific Celtic striker to produce and he most certainly did. Worked hard in the lone striker’s role and chased down the England defence. His first two goals in a dark blue shirt, both from free-kicks, set Hampden alight for several minutes before Harry Kane popped up with the added-time leveller. 9

SUBSTITUTES

JAMES MCARTHUR - 6

Replaced Morrison for the start of the second half and worked hard to get Scotland back into the game.

RYAN FRASER - 5

Came on for Snodgrass in the 66th minute and won the free-kick from which Griffiths levelled.

CHRIS MARTIN - 6

Came on for Ikechi Anya with 10 minutes remaining but did not have much of an impact.