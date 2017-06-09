Scotland 2 - 0 Romania: Jane Ross nets 50th goal

Although the result was not as conclusive as it could, and perhaps should, have been, Scotland returned to winning ways with a comfortable win over Romania at Falkirk Stadium. Their second goal, by Manchester City striker Jane Ross, brought her Scotland total to 50.

There was a return to the side for captain Gemma Fay, winning her 198th cap, after missing several of the earlier warm-up matches through injury. Glasgow City central midfielder Leanne Crichton also started, to make it a half century of Scotland appearances.

Central defender Vaila Bardsley was retained by Signeul for her second cap but there was yet more disruption for the Scotland head coach following the withdrawal of another central defender, Jen Beattie.

The Scots made a terrific start, scoring a lovely goal in the third minute. A long sweeping move involving several players ended with Fiona Brown’s cross and Lisa Evans’ header across the Romanian goalkeeper.

Bardsley, with a header, and a well-struck free kick from 25 yards by Caroline Weir almost added to the lead with the game barely started. But the attacking impetus died out as the Scots became increasingly guilty of over-elaboration.

However, Scotland started the second half as they had the first. Brown was again the provider from the left with a cross and a flicked header from Ross doubled the hosts’ lead.

Within minutes, Brown jumped through two tackles and sent in a low cross which would surely have led to the third goal had Weir struck it first time in front of goal.

Erin Cuthbert, with a shot, and Bardsley, twice, came close in the dying minutes of a largely low-key game.