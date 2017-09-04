Scotland 2 - 0 Malta: Second place now in Scots’ hands

Scotland defeated Malta 2-0 with a goal in either half, courtesy of Christophe Berra and Leigh Griffiths, putting second place in their own hands.

England’s come-from-behind win at home to Slovakia has opened the door for Gordon Strachan’s men, who welcome the Slovaks to Hampden Park in October. They then travel to Slovenia, who jumped above Scotland in the table on goal difference, in the final game.

More to follow.