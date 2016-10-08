Scotland 1 - 1 Lithuania: How the Scotland players rated

Marks out of ten for every player in the home side as Scotland are frustrated by Lithuania.

DAVID MARSHALL

The keeper made a decent save from Arvydas Novikovas at the start of the second half but had little chance with the goal. 6

CALLUM PATERSON

Winning his third cap, the Hearts defender was strong in the air and came close with a first-half header but faded after the break. 6

ANDREW ROBERTSON

The Hull defender got forward with purpose, delivering some fine crosses and gave little away in defence. 8

RUSSELL MARTIN

No more than a steady game in defence while trying to offer a threat at set-pieces. 5

GRANT HANLEY

The Newcastle defender has not had a lot of game time this season and struggled for pace and positioning for the Lithuania goal. 5

BARRY BANNAN

The midfielder was busy as ever as he tried to switch the focus of the Scotland attack but could not quite thread the passes through the yellow rear-guard. 6

DARREN FLETCHER

The captain was winning his 75th cap but struggled to set the tempo. Stayed inside at the interval with an injury. 5

OLIVER BURKE

Scotland’s most expensive footballer at 19, the £13 million signing for Bundesliga side RB Leipzig looked raw at times and was replaced by James Forrest 11 minutes after the break. 5

CHRIS MARTIN

The big striker was given little quality service but slid a volley past the far post on 25 minutes and headed just wide after the break. 6

ROBERT SNODGRASS

The attacker scored a hat-trick in the last game against Malta but was well off the pace against the Lithuanians. 5

MATT RITCHIE

Took time to warm up and sent several good crosses into the box but it was not his night and he made way for Leigh Griffiths with 20 minutes remaining. 6

SUBSTITUTES:

JAMES MCARTHUR

Came on for Fletcher at the start of the second half and got the leveller right at the end. 6

JAMES FORREST

Replaced Oliver Burke after 56 minutes. Missed a good chance soon afterwards. 5

LEIGH GRIFFITHS

Came on to the acclaim of the Tartan Army in the 70th minute at the expense of Matt Ritchie and headed straight at keeper Ernestas Setkus with 12 minutes remaining and may have been awarded an injury-time penalty. 6

