Scotland 1 - 0 Slovakia: How the Scotland players rated

Marks out of ten for every member of the victorious Scotland side after a tense but ultimately satisfying night at Hampden Park.

READ MORE - Scotland 1 - 0 Slovakia: Late own goal keeps World Cup hopes alive

Scotland's starting XI before the match. Picture: SNS

CRAIG GORDON - 6

A comfortable 50th international appearance. The goalkeeper pulled out of a challenge when it looked like he might bring down Robert Mak, who went down anyway and received a second yellow card.

KIERAN TIERNEY - 6

Should have won a penalty when Mak body-checked him in the box in the ninth minute. Looked less comfortable at right-back in the second half, continually cutting in on his strong left foot.

CHARLIE MULGREW - 7

Composed on the ball, which he needed to be with the visitors dropping back after they went down to ten men, and solid in central defence.

CHRISTOPHE BERRA - 6

Nearly scored with a first half header that brought out a terrific save from Martin Dúbravka. Put in some good blocks on the edge of the box and was generally in control.

ANDREW ROBERTSON - 9

Was positive in everything he did. Put in a great ball early on which Leigh Griffiths was inches from reaching and continued to ask questions of the visiting defence. Scotland’s man of the match.

DARREN FLETCHER - 8

The recalled midfielder delivered a captain’s performance. Showed for the ball, kept it moving and was the only midfielder who really offered his back four protection. The bandaged Stoke player went off not long after suffering a head wound.

JAMES MORRISON - 6

Looked a bit ponderous in possession early on but showed a good range of passing afterwards. Looked a bit shaky when Slovakia were pushing forward. Was another denied by some heroics from Dúbravka.

BARRY BANNAN - 6

Lauded by manager Gordon Strachan for his form before the game, the Sheffield Wednesday player was tasked with providing the flair in the centre but could not get on the ball much until the second half. He was more effective when he dropped deeper and helped Scotland sustain late pressure.

JAMES FORREST - 6

Showed some good flashes of skill and was one of Scotland’s most consistent attacking threats in the first half, including leading a counter attack which led to a chance for Leigh Griffiths. Faded in the second half and taken off on the hour mark.

MATT PHILLIPS - 5

Lacked conviction and confidence on the ball. The West Brom player was utilised in a number of forward positions, providing some height inside the penalty area, but failed to make an impact.

LEIGH GRIFFITHS - 8

Twice forced brilliant saves with shots from outside the box and then struck the bar with a free-kick. The prolific goalscorer turned provider with a great turn and pass to Ikechi Anya that finally opened up Slovakia before the winning goal.

SUBS

Chris Martin - 7 - A real handful. Struck the bar and did everything but net when he slid in with Martin Skrtel as the ball spun home to hand Scotland a late winner.

James McArthur - 6 - Provided some steel in midfield when he came on, which proved handy in injury-time.

Ikechi Anya - 6 - Showed ambition at right-back and delivered a dangerous low cross for the winning goal.