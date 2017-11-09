Scotland 0 - 1 Netherlands: How the Scotland players rated

Marks out of ten for every Scotland player in the friendly defeat to the Netherlands.

CRAIG GORDON - 5

It’s a credit to how well Scotland competed that he didn’t have a save to make, while he could do nothing at the goal. Lost a point for poor distribution with his feet.

RYAN JACK - 7

A curious choice to start out of position at right-back for his first international appearance, but he acquitted himself well defensively. Was a little limited in his opportunities to affect the game going forward, though was expected to stay back while Andy Robertson bombed ahead.

CHRISTOPHE BERRA - 5

His distribution was poor throughout the first half and he was a little shaky defensively on a couple of occasions, including clattering into the back of his own captain at an aerial challenge. Hooked at half-time.

KIERAN TIERNEY - 8

Given the captain’s armband and proved he’s ready for the responsibility with a great performance at the heart of the defence. His use of the ball was excellent at times, while he made a number of important blocks, including one which denied a clear-cut chance for Kevin Strootman.

ANDREW ROBERTSON - 7

Typical sort of performance we’ve come to expect of the Liverpool full-back who continually surged forward to offer support on the left.

JAMES FORREST - 6

Started off brightly down the right of midfield and was unlucky to see a chance inside the penalty area denied by a last-ditch block. He fell out of the game as the half went on and was pretty anonymous after the break. Subbed for Ryan Fraser.

KENNY McLEAN - 5

Playing on his home ground, the Aberdeen midfielder started steadily enough but his passing became increasingly wayward. Always tried to make things happen with some searching balls down the flanks and up to Phillips but they rarely came off.

JOHN McGINN - 8

After a quiet opening period, Hibs’ talisman really started to dominate things in the centre of the park. Continually won back possession and drove Scotland forward as the home side upped the pressure in the closing stages.

RYAN CHRISTIE - 5

Ten out of ten for effort and enthusiasm, it just wasn’t Christie’s night as his touch evaded him on a number of occasions in and around the opposing penalty area.

CALLUM McGREGOR - 6

Played in a more advanced role than we’re used to seeing from the midfielder who operated as a second striker. He worked hard out of possession but couldn’t make things happen in the final third.

MATT PHILLIPS - 5

With his pace and strength he was a valuable out-ball in behind the Dutch defence. However, when presented the opportunities in and around the penalty box he continually fluffed his lines.

SUBSTITUTIONS

Charlie Mulgrew (for Christophe Berra) Helped shore things up in defence as Scotland kept their opponents at arms length for most of the second half - 7

Ryan Fraser (for James Forrest) Almost scored after terrific touch and drive into the penalty box and was a real threat on the right wing - 7

Jason Cummings (for Callum McGregor) Missed a great chance right after coming on as substitute. Was lively in his short cameo - 5

