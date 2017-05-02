Scot Gemmill warns Scotland youngsters to beware Faroes

Scot Gemmill has urged his talented youngsters to treat the Faroe Islands like France for today’s European Under 17s Finals opener in Croatia.

Scotland kick off their tournament today in Zagreb as one of the fancied teams in the tournament after eliminating current holders Portugal in the qualifiers.

They face the minnows of the Faroes – who will play their first-ever finals match at any age group today.

Scotland also play Hungary and France and the last five in the competition qualify for the Under 17s World Cup in India in October.

But Scotland coach Gemmill – who is also in charge of the Under 21s – has demanded that his players don’t underestimate the players from the North Atlantic outpost.

He said: “You don’t qualify for the finals by fluke. We know how hard it is so they deserve enormous credit. They’ll come in with unbelievable determination to do as well as possible.

“Our showings in qualification give us confidence. We know if we can get our own performances right then we’ll get the results we all want. Our preparation to face the Faroes will not differ in any way at all than it will when we come to play the French. It will be exactly the same process and we’ll treat them both the same respect. We know how important the first game always is.

“It’s a great achievement for the Faroes to qualify for their first ever tournament. I’ve watched four of their games from the qualification stages. They beat Czech Republic and Slovakia. They’ve got a good game-plan and have really good team-spirit, but o do we.”

Gemmill’s kids have been lining up to insist they can go all the way after their impressive showing in the qualifying and Elite Round section where they won six out of six against the likes of Switzerland, Serbia and Montenegro as well as champions Portugal.

And the former Nottingham Forest and Everton manager admires their self-belief. He said: “I’ve read what the boys have been saying and I think it’s good. I think they’ve got a good balance between confidence, belief and ambition. It’s measured. A lot of them have got good experience at this level. “They know if we don’t play well then there’s a risk we won’t get what we want. It’s just about making sure we turn up ready to play.

“Zak Rudden, Glenn Middleton and Jack Aitchison will have played at three finals each. This is their year. They’ve been at a disadvantage before because they’ve been playing as younger players. I’ve spoken to them about it. When I challenged them to take that into the Elite Round they all stepped up and showed what they were all about. Now we need to do it again. The finals are another step up.

“They’re a very single-minded bunch and I’ve really enjoyed working with them. But it’s easy saying that and it needs to be taken into the performances. We feel it’s apparent in the training. We train at a good tempo and it needs to be there in the performances, starting against the Faroes.”

Gemmill led an under-17 side to the last four in Malta three years ago and he’s relishing taking charge of another Scottish team at a European finals after being in charge of Scotland at previous finals in Bulgaria and Azerbaijan.

He said: “This is my fourth trip to the finals. I’ve tried to improve every year. I’ll try to help the team as much as possible. I’m just really lucky to be working at this level with the best players of their age in the country.

“I want to reassure people that I know how lucky I am. I’m enjoying working with the different age levels. It’s been absolutely fine. When I was asked to work with the under 21s I was keen to work with the under 17s because I’d already started the process. I thought we had a real chance to be successful.

“When they qualified, my overriding emotion was relief. I felt a real responsibility to help this group, because they deserved to get to the finals. In the elite round, you’ve a year squeezed into a week. You want all your players to be fit, on form and for the breaks to go your way.”