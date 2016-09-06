Scot Gemmill to replace Ricky Sbragia as Scotland U21 coach

Ricky Sbragia has quit as coach of the Scotland Under-21 team following the side’s 4-0 loss to Ukraine.

The defeat in Kiev ended the young Scots’ slim hopes of qualifying for the finals and saw them slip to fifth place in their qualifying group with just eight points from eight matches.

Scot Gemmill, who is in charge of the younger Scotland age group teams, will replace him.

It is expected that Sbragia will remain with the SFA in a so far unspecified role.

