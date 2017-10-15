Sam Allardyce rules himself out and backs David Moyes for Scotland

Sam Allardyce has ruled himself out of the running to be the new Scotland manager and has backed David Moyes for the job.

Former England boss Allardyce was installed as one of the favourites for the position after it was vacated by Gordon Strachan on Thursday. Allardyce, pictured, left Crystal Palace in the summer after keeping them in the Premier League and has been linked with a number of positions since. But despite Scottish ancestry he says he will not be heading north.

“My parents and sister were born in Scotland, I have heritage from there, there’s no doubt about that,” he told BBC 5 Live’s Sportsweek. Asked if the job interested him, he added: “Not at this moment because I’m enjoying not being involved at the front end of football. I think David Moyes would be my choice for that one. It’s very tempting, but no.”

Malky Mackay has been placed in interim charge while the Scottish Football Association plots its next move. Speaking on Friday, bookmakers’ favourite Moyes – out of work since leaving Sunderland after Premier League relegation – said he was open to contact.

“There’s been no approach from Scotland but I work closely with the SFA. Just two weeks ago I was working with their coaches, so they know where I am if they want to speak to me,” he told BBC Radio Five Live. “My first choice would be to go back to club management but if Scotland want to talk I’d be happy to speak to them.”