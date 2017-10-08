Rumour Mill: Jamie Walker denies Rangers claim | chairman slams SFA | Walter Smith sues financial expert

Jamie Walker insists he never agitated for a move to Rangers, Roy McGregor has slammed the SFA over Project Brave, and Walter Smith has started court proceedings against a financial expert.

Jamie Walker, right, was linked with a move to Rangers in the summer. Picture: SNS

Walker denies Rangers claim

Jamie Walker has denied claims he told Hearts that he wanted to sign for Rangers and would be open to signing a new deal if the offer was good enough. The Tynecastle winger is out of contract at the end of the season and was the subject of interest from Rangers in the summer window, which he admits was a switch he would have considered. But Hearts wanted a £600,000 package deal for the player and the move never materialised. (Sunday Mail)

- Walker also believes that, if Rangers really wanted him, they would have stumped up the cash. (Sunday Mail)

McGregor slams SFA

Ross County chairman Roy McGregor has criticised the SFA for the direction in which they’ve taken Project Brave, the new youth development plan which is set to exclude some of the better teams in the country when it comes to bringing through talented youngsters. With only five or six clubs due to make the planned criteria, McGregor says the SFA have gone “elitist”. (Sunday Mail)

Strachan warns fans

Gordon Strachan has warned fans to expect another long and nervous night as the battle for second place in Group F goes down to the wire. Scotland, who will wear their pink change strip once more, must win against Slovenia tonight after overcoming Slovakia on Thursday thanks to a last-minute own goal. (Scotland on Sunday)

Novo pep talk for McCrorie

Rangers youngster Ross McCrorie has revealed he got a pep talk from Nacho Novo on the eve of the last Old Firm game. The 19-year-old, making his first top flight appearance, impressed in the match despite Rangers’ 2-0 defeat to Celtic. McCrorie says a number of players contacted him beforehand to give him encouragement, including former fans’ favourite Novo. (Sunday Post)

Smith sues expert

Ex-Rangers manager Walter smith has started court proceedings in order to recoup money invested in a pension fund while he was manager of Everton in the late 1990s. The claim against financial expert Neil Caisley was listed with the Court of Session in Edinburgh last week, with another unnamed individual also being pursued by Smith. (Sunday Mail)

Strachan to have a word

Gordon Strachan says he’ll have a word with Leigh Griffiths in order to try and discourage the striker from being booked in Scotland’s crunch qualifier against Slovenia. Griffiths will miss the first game of the play-off round, should Scotland emerge victorious from tonight’s game, if he is shown a yellow card. (Scotland on Sunday)

Inverness Caley Thistle fight

Astonishing photos from Inverness Caley Thistle’s 3-0 Irn-Bru Cup win over Peterhead appear to show midfielder Liam Polworth fighting with coach Scott Kellacher after the former was substituted late in the game. Polworth had been pulled off the coach and restrained by manager John Robertson as tensions boiled over. (Various)

