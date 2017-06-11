Rumour Mill: ‘England draw felt like a defeat’ | Gers on verge of Candeias deal| ‘emotional’ Strachan

Scotland star Leigh Griffiths reveals his agony at Scotland’s draw with the England and Rangers finalise their deal for

Leigh Griffiths: Two great moments but it felt like a defeat

Despite scoring his first two goals for Scotland Leigh Griffiths was left deflated after a last minute leveller denied Scotland a heroic victory over England. The Celtic star said the result felt “like a defeat.” (The Scotsman)

- Griffiths added his double strike was almost perfect birthday gift for his son (Daily Record)

Scotland v England game was one of ‘the most emotional’ of Gordon Strachan’s career

A punch-drunk Gordon Strachan reached for the boxing metaphors after admitting his emotions took a pounding in an extraordinary conclusion to Scotland’s 2-2 draw with England. “That was probably one of the most emotional games ever in my managerial career,” Strachan said. “As a player, you get on with it but as a manager that was hard work. All sorts of emotions.

“I’ve got to say. It was like watching a heavyweight boxer fighting a middleweight.” (The Scotsman )

Rangers on verge of Daniel Candeias capture

Rangers target Daniel Candeias has agreed to become Pedro Caixinha ‘s fifth signing. And the former Portugal youth international, who flew to Scotland to undergo a medical, has agreed terms on a £700,000 deal.

It’s expected that the Benfica winger will be officially confirmed as a Rangers player tomorrow. (Daily Record)

Craig Gordon not giving up on World Cup hopes

Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon is disappointed to lose a late goal to England in the 2-2 draw at Hampden but retains hopes of reaching the World Cup. (BBC)

Naismith: Graham Dorrans would be a great bit of business for Rangers

Recruiting Graham Dorrans would land Rangers a player his Norwich City team-mate Steven Naismith believes could have propelled the Carrow Road club back into the English Premier League last season had he not being sidelined with a knee problem for three months.(The Scotsman)

Danny Lennon in frame for Caley job

Danny Lennon could pip Paul Sheerin to the post by becoming the next manager of Inverness. The 48-year old has been out of the game since his role as caretaker manager of Airdire ended 14 months ago. However he is believed to be highly-rated by the new Caley Thistle board. (The Sun)

Terry Butcher claims Rangers star Joe Garner can’t head the ball

The former Ibrox skipper has warned Ipswich fans they shouldn’t get excited by the prospect of Joe Garner joining the club. Garner has been linked with a £500k move to the Portman Road club but Butcher doesn’t believe he’s the right player because they need a replacement for former Celtic forward Daryl Murphy’s aerial ability. (Daily Record)