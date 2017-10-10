Rumour Mill: Allardyce won’t rule out Scotland | Ferguson admits mistake leaving Rangers | Knox paid to slow Celtic

Sam Allardyce has refused to rule out an interest in succeeding Gordon Strachan as Scotland boss, Barry Ferguson admits he knew it was a mistake to leave Rangers for Blackburn Rovers, and Archie Knox has revealed he once paid ball boys £5 to slow down Celtic.

READ MORE - 5 things we learned from Scotland’s World Cup qualifying campaign

Sam Allardyce was asked about the possibility on TalkSport. Picture: PA

Allardyce won’t rule out Scotland

Ex-England boss Sam Allardyce has not ruled out the possibility of him being considered for the Scotland job should Gordon Strachan leave. The 62-year-old, who was sacked by England after one match, had previously admitted an openness to international management. When asked about the Scotland manager’s role, Allardyce said: “I’m not answering that on air.” (The Herald)

Ferguson: I knew it was a mistake to leave Rangers

Barry Ferguson admits he knew it was a mistake to leave Rangers just a week after joining Blackburn Rovers. The former club captain moved down south in 2003 but couldn’t settle south of the border and returned in January 2005. Looking back, Ferguson believes he should have stayed another season in Glasgow before moving to the English Premier League. (Scottish Sun)

READ MORE - Linfield supporters blame Rangers fans for sectarian chants

Knox paid ball boys to slow Celtic

Archie Knox has revealed he once paid ball boys at Hampden a fiver to slow down Celtic in the second half of a Scottish Cup semi-final. The game took place in 1992. Rangers were a goal to the good but a man down after David Robertson was sent off. Knox says he grabbed a ball boy as half-time was finishing, gave him £5 and told him to “tell his pals” to take their time in returning the football at throw-ins and goal-kicks. Rangers held on to their 1-0 advantage. (Talking Baws)

Rangers learn January friendly opponents

Rangers have learned who they will face in January’s Florida Cup, afer the fixtures for the mini-tournament were confirmed. Pedro Caixinha’s side will face Brazilian sides Atletico Mineiro, who won the tournament in 2016, and 2017’s joint runners-up Corinthians, with both games due to take place in Orlando on January 11 and 13 respectively. (The Scotsman)

• Caixinha believes Rangers have gone up to a new level after making the most of the international break. (The Scotsman)

SFA wasting no time over Strachan decision

Gordon Strachan is now in limbo as the Scottish Football Association ponders its next move. His contract expires at the end of next month and the decision whether he is offered a new one rests with the SFA board. As well as at an already scheduled SFA board meeting on Thursday, discussions about the next step are set to continue this week. (The Scotsman)

READ MORE - Should Gordon Strachan stay on as manager of Scotland?

Gamboa: Costa Rica caps hampering Celtic career

Cristian Gamboa believes his international career with Costa Rica is hampering his chances of breaking into the starting XI with Celtic. The right-back has made just 16 starts for the Scottish champions since joining at the end of the summer transfer window last year and claims his appearances with the national side are part of the reason. (Scottish Sun)

Milinkovic to continue waiting

David Milinkovic is close to forcing his way into Hearts’ starting line-up, but manager Craig Levein admitted today he may need to wait another month. Levein believes holding the French winger back until his team start playing at Tynecastle again in November could be the best option. (Evening News)

READ MORE - Ladbrokes ridicule Scottish football - which it sponsors