Robert Snodgrass turns down £4m per year China move - report

Scotland international Robert Snodgrass has turned down a move to China, despite the offer of a potential £4 million per year pay packet.

Snodgrass is believed to have been offered a significant pay rise to move to China and join the likes of Oscar and Hulk, but after 14 months out with a serious knee injury, he would prefer to make up for lost time in English football, according to the Guardian.

The attacking midfielder is being coveted by a host of English clubs, though, which may mean his stay at Hull is not going to last much longer, especially after he refused to sign a new contract. The club have, however, activated a one-year contact extension, which ties Snodgrass down until 2018, unless a bid of around £8m is offered.

Middlesbrough and West Ham United have both shown interest in the former Livingston player, with the latter believed to have tabled a bid of £3m for the midfielder earlier this week that was rejected by new manager Marco Silva.

Also interested in the ex-Norwich and Leeds United man are Crystal Palace and West Brom, with Tony Pulis’ side looking for midfield reinforcements after their £20m bid for Manchester United’s midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin was rejected, leading to the Frenchman’s £22m move to Everton earlier this week.

Snodgrass may stay until the summer however after on-loan AZ Alkmaar midfielder Markus Henriksen injured his shoulder during the EFL Cup semi-final against Manchester United on Tuesday. The injury could leave the Norwegian out for three months, and might halt any possible move for Snodgrass at this time.