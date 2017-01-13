Search

Robert Snodgrass turns down £4m per year China move - report

Scotland attacker Robert Snodgrass is wanted in China. Picture: Michael Gillen

Scotland attacker Robert Snodgrass is wanted in China. Picture: Michael Gillen

0
Have your say

Scotland international Robert Snodgrass has turned down a move to China, despite the offer of a potential £4 million per year pay packet.

Snodgrass is believed to have been offered a significant pay rise to move to China and join the likes of Oscar and Hulk, but after 14 months out with a serious knee injury, he would prefer to make up for lost time in English football, according to the Guardian.

The attacking midfielder is being coveted by a host of English clubs, though, which may mean his stay at Hull is not going to last much longer, especially after he refused to sign a new contract. The club have, however, activated a one-year contact extension, which ties Snodgrass down until 2018, unless a bid of around £8m is offered.

Middlesbrough and West Ham United have both shown interest in the former Livingston player, with the latter believed to have tabled a bid of £3m for the midfielder earlier this week that was rejected by new manager Marco Silva.

Also interested in the ex-Norwich and Leeds United man are Crystal Palace and West Brom, with Tony Pulis’ side looking for midfield reinforcements after their £20m bid for Manchester United’s midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin was rejected, leading to the Frenchman’s £22m move to Everton earlier this week.

Snodgrass may stay until the summer however after on-loan AZ Alkmaar midfielder Markus Henriksen injured his shoulder during the EFL Cup semi-final against Manchester United on Tuesday. The injury could leave the Norwegian out for three months, and might halt any possible move for Snodgrass at this time.

Back to the top of the page