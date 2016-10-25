Robert Snodgrass injury fear ahead of England-Scotland clash

Scotland manager Gordon Strachan faces an anxious wait to discover the full extent of the ankle injury sustained by Robert Snodgrass on Saturday.

The Hull City winger left the KCOM Stadium on crutches and wearing a protective boot following his side’s 2-0 Premier League defeat by Stoke City.

Snodgrass has had a scan and, until the full results are revealed, Strachan will be anxious about his prospects of being available to face England in the next World Cup qualifying match.

Less than three weeks remain before Scotland’s much-anticipated trip to Wembley Stadium on 11 November for an encounter which had always been highlighted as the toughest test of the campaign, but which has now taken on even greater importance following the home draw with Lithuania and defeat in Slovakia earlier this month.

Snodgrass has become an influential member of Strachan’s side and, by virtue of his hat-trick in the opening qualifier, a 5-1 victory in Malta, the former Livingston, Leeds and Norwich player is the top scorer of the campaign so far.

News of Snodrass’s injury comes as a further blow following Andrew Robertson, his team-mate for both club and country, being ruled out for two months with a calf injury.