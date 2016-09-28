Rangers pair included in Scotland squad for double-header

Rangers duo Barrie McKay and Lee Wallace have been named in the latest Scotland squad, despite the club’s poor start to the Ladbrokes Premiership season.

Both players were included in the squad to face Malta, though Wallace dropped out after being named as a late replacement for Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney.

Click here for the latest results, fixtures and stats>>>

Tierney, along with team-mate Leigh Griffiths, returns to the squad after injury prevented his inclusion against Malta. Craig Gordon and James Forrest round out the Celtic contingent.

There’s a place for Hearts pair Callum Paterson and Jack Hamilton, while John McGinn from Hibs is among the midfield options for national team boss Gordon Strachan.

Shaun Maloney has been recalled after his exclusion from the side that defeated Malta 5-1.

Scotland’s most expensive ever footballer Oliver Burke is among the 28 players for the double-header. The £13m-man has made a strong start to his career with Red Bull Leipzig.

Scotland will host Lithuania at Hampden on 8 October, before travelling to Slovakia for what could be a crucial fixture on 11 October.

READ MORE - Rumour Mill: Mark Warburton SFA charge | Aberdeen-Rangers ref given Europa tie | Brendan Rodgers’ mistake

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY