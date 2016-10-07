Search

Quiz: Can you name all 19 Lithuanians to have played in the SPL?

Jackie McNamara in action against Lithuania at Hampden in October 2003. Picture: Donald MacLeod/TSPL

Jackie McNamara in action against Lithuania at Hampden in October 2003. Picture: Donald MacLeod/TSPL

0
Have your say

Ahead of Scotland’s match against Lithuania, we look back at the 19 Lithuanian players to have plied their trade in Scotland. How many can you name?

Back to the top of the page