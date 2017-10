The SFA board are meeting on Thursday to discuss Gordon Strachan’s future as manager of Scotland. Do you believe the governing body should decide to keep the head coach or get rid of him and appoint someone else?

READ MORE - Rumour Mill: Rangers ‘have closed gap on Celtic’ | Brendan Rodgers to Chelsea? | Gordon Strachan’s future

READ MORE - Gordon Strachan’s future as Scotland manager to be discussed by SFA