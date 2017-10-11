Pedro Caixinha says Scotland’s failure ‘nothing to do with genetics’

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha has poured cold water on Gordon Strachan’s claims that genetics was behind Scotland’s failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

After Scotland drew 2-2 with Slovenia in Ljubljana on Sunday night, Strachan suggesed that one reason for the country’s exit was because Scottish players were shorter than their opponents but just as good technically as the Spain team.

Speaking ahead of his side’s Friday night match with St Johnstone, the Portuguese boss said: “It’s [Gordon’s] point of view, you have to respect it.

“It’s his point of view [but] more directed towards the physical side of the game.

“I think he also mentioned Scotland and Spain were the shortest but Spain play a lot of football so it’s nothing to do with that.”

Strachan’s future as Scotland boss is due to be discussed at a meeting at Hampden Park tomorrow.