Paul Lambert bookies’ favourite to be next Scotland boss

Scottish bookmakers McBookie are offering 3/1 odds that Paul Lambert will be the next Scotland manager.
Current boss Gordon Strachan is under heavy pressure after recent failures against Lithuania and Slovakia, with fans calling for the national team head coach to be sacked.
If he is ousted from his position, Lambert is being tipped as the leading candidate to take over.
He is followed in the betting by Derek McInnes (4/1) and David Moyes (8/1).
Paul Petrie, McBookie.com spokesman said: “At the moment it doesn’t look the most inspiring list but now is the time to be looking for another Scotland manager. I know the Bertie Vogts experiment didn’t work but I wonder if we should to consider another foreign option.”
Scotland are now out to a massive 6/1 to qualify for World Cup 2018 in Russia.
Next Scotland Manager odds
3/1 Paul Lambert
4/1 Derek McInnes
8/1 David Moyes
12/1 Joe Jordan
14/1 Steve Clarke
14/1 Alex McLeish
16/1 Alex Neil
16/1 Sir Alex Ferguson
16/1 Graeme Souness
16/1 Kenny Dalgish
