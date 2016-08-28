Oliver Burke ‘becomes most expensive ever Scots footballer’

Scottish international Oliver Burke has signed a five-year contract with Bundesliga new boys Red Bull Leipzig.

The day after scoring for Nottingham Forest in a 3-1 win over Leeds, the 19-year-old was unveiled by Leipzig with the fee reported to be in the region of £13-15 million.

If the figure is accurate, it would make the winger Scotland’s most expensive ever footballer, a tag previously held by Ross McCormack.

“Oliver Burke is an outstanding talent, only 19 years old, with an awful lot of potential that has not been completed,” sporting director Ralf Rangnick told his Red Bull Leipzig’s official website.

“He fits with the high pace and way of playing very well and will make his next sporting development step with us. This transfer is important, especially because several top clubs were interested.”

A product of Forest’s academy - which he joined aged 12 - Burke made his first-team debut in September 2014 before a loan spell with Bradford in 2015.

He won a place in Forest’s first team last season and earned a first Scotland cap - he was born in Kirkcaldy - against Denmark in March.

